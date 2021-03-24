Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Another Big Feature Cut From The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 players still exploring everything Night City has to offer have stumbled upon even more instances of cut content.

For those unaware, CD Projekt RED’s ambitious sci-fi RPG launched at the tail end of 2020 and became one of the industry’s biggest-ever controversies overnight. The leading cause of social media outrage that followed largely pertained to accusations that the developer had intentionally misled consumers in pre-release material, with retail copies on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 plagued with visual issues and bugs galore.

The furor led several outlets to recall or offer refunds for the game, with Sony even going so far as to pull the title from sale entirely until the most obvious flaws could be fixed. Subsequent patches have managed to achieve this to a certain degree, of course, though one obvious fault requires much more than technical support. Folks who endured the unstable nature of V’s adventure quickly noticed that gameplay features either demoed or talked about prior to launch were completely absent from the final product, with little more than vestiges left behind as proof that they once existed.

One of these, as pointed out by Reddit user pablo397, is a shooting range, and you can check out the clip for yourself right here.

Clearly, CDPR had initially planned to have V brush up on his marksman skills at various shooting ranges around Night City, but ultimately had to cut them likely due to time constraints. This half-finished leftover mimics that of the monorail system that had originally been intended to serve as a convenient city-wide transport system for V, and one that would eventually be replaced with generic fast travel kiosks placed on street corners.

A disappointing outcome, for sure, though it’s worth noting that instances such as these could one day be amended via DLC. When the first of these free add-ons are due to arrive for Cyberpunk 2077, we don’t know, but we’ll surely keep you posted as and when an official date is provided, so stay tuned.