‘Disney Twisted-Wonderland’ pre-registration opens today

Most people wouldn’t immediately watch one of Disney’s classic animated movies and think to themselves, “Gosh, I wonder what this villain would look like as a hot anime boy?” However, for those of you that would, not only do you have particular tastes, but a perfectly peculiar game is finally getting an English release that you’ll want to check out.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been a smash hit with its Japanese release for some time now, with fans eager to see it come to the west. Now, not only is there an anime adaption being made for the game by Disney itself, but the game will be receiving its official English release on January 20, 2022.

Here is a synopsis of the game from its official website:

“Summoned by a magic mirror to Twisted Wonderland, a world altogether unlike your own, you arrive at Night Raven College, a prestigeous arcane academy. With nowhere else to go, you accept the masked headmage’s hospitality and begin searching for a way home.



You quickly find the students of this school are as talented as they are dysfunctional — bickering and competition are the perpetual order of the day. Will you be able to work with them and eventually return from whence you came? And what secrets lie within the villanous hearts of these students?”

Now is the perfect time to get into the game not only in case its anime ends up being on par with Star Wars: Visions, but because Disney is running a campaign to offer special rewards to those who pre-register now on either Google Play or App Store. Lessons items and magical keys will be available depending on the number of people who sign up early, and anyone who’s played a gashapon styled game before knows how valuable free items can be.