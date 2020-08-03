Very Creepy Hidden Detail Discovered In Silent Hill 2’s Opening Cutscene

If you consider yourself a Silent Hill 2 fan, be warned – you’ll never look it the same way again after witnessing this discovery.

No doubt returning from their latest session of scouring the survival horror classic for any undiscovered or missed details, Reddit user ZombiePizzas1999 appears, for all intents and purposes, to have hit the jackpot as far as incredibly well-hidden Easter eggs are concerned. As any follower of the series’ lore will know, 2001’s sequel to the original puts players in the role of James Sunderland, a grieving widower who received a letter from his dead wife directing him to visit the titular town.

In one of the game’s opening cinematics, James can be seen peering into a dimly-lit bathroom mirror, presumably at himself for a hasty self-grooming session before confronting the horrors that await him. That, however, couldn’t be further from the truth. Due to the scene’s dark nature, it was only presumed that James was looking at his own reflection. Eager to learn the truth, however, ZombiePizzas1999 turned up the brightness to reveal that James is, in fact, staring right back at the player.

Fan Spots Incredibly Creepy Hidden Detail In Silent Hill 2's Opening Cutscene 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What, if any, implication does the revelation have on Silent Hill 2‘s narrative? Likely not a lot, according to longtime Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, who passed off all of the subsequent theories and speculation as fans simply “thinking too much.” A fascinating discovery nonetheless, however, and it makes us wonder if there remain any other secrets such as these lurking in the darkness of other beloved video games.

As for the future of Silent Hill, recent developments over the weekend appear to suggest that the announcement of a new installment may finally be on the way. See here for all the details.