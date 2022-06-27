A Fortnite and Dead by Daylight crossover could be coming, according to a rumour shared by a verified Fortnite leaker on Twitter. Forget Super Smash Bros. and Avengers: Infinity War, this might be the biggest crossover event in pop culture history.

Twitter user @ShiinaBR leaks upcoming skins, events and changes to the in-game store in Epic Games’ hugely popular battle arena shooter. They said on Sunday an anonymous source told them Epic Games was working on a collaboration with Canadian Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour Interactive.

Allegedly leaked images appeared to show a llama charm keychain was coming to Dead by Daylight, while a skin of Dead by Daylight character Meg Thomas was heading to Fortnite.

RUMOR: A Fortnite X Dead by Daylight collaboration might happen soon!



According to an anonymous source that has sent me this image and some other proof a few days ago, we could get a "Llama" charm in DBD, and a "Meg Thomas" skin in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/HaaqFNLYj0 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 26, 2022

They then claimed in a follow up tweet they heard information that suggested the crossover was real. But neither Epic Games or Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour Interactive has commented on the rumor at the time this article was published.

The leaker further claimed Stranger Things cosmetic micro-transactions were allegedly returning to both games’ stores to celebrate the release of the second half of Stranger Things season four on July 1st.

Fortnite and Dead by Daylight are arguably the two biggest games as a service right now, largely because of the wild collaborations they’ve successfully landed. Dead by Daylight fans have been hunted down by a number of big-named monsters from horror franchises including Ghostface from Scream and Nemesis from Resident Evil 2. Epic Games has collaborated with just about every pop culture icon under the sun including Naruto and Star Wars as well as IRL celebs such as Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.