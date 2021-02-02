Gotham Knights Writer Says It’ll Be A Special Game That DC Fans Will Love

WB Montreal has been remarkably quiet with regard to Gotham Knights as of late but in this case, it’s certainly looking as if no news is good news.

According to one of the co-op adventure’s writers over on Twitter, the spiritual successor to Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy is one that fans are going to love. Musing about his time with the project on social media, Mitch Dyer writes: “A very cool thing about 2021 is that I’ve been working on Gotham Knights. The WB Montreal team is incredible, and they’re making something really special. Can’t wait for you to learn more about this game when the time comes.”

Unfortunately, the scribe doesn’t offer even a vague date for when followers of all things DC-related can expect to learn more, though if we’re reading Dyer’s inference correctly (that writing for the title has already wrapped), it shouldn’t be too long now until the lid is blown clean off Gotham City’s return.

We already know, of course, that Batman/Bruce Wayne will be absent from this tale of vigilante justice, with the vacuum of power left behind after his apparent death being filled by four young and familiar faces. Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin and Nightwing will team up in a combined effort to strip Gotham of crime, though it won’t just be street-level thugs they’ll have to deal with.

In addition to Mr. Freeze, WB Montreal has already teased an appearance by Poison Ivy and we’ve no doubt that plenty of other members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery will show up during the campaign.

Gotham Knights releases this year for current and last-gen consoles. See here for the most recent gameplay trailer.