New Grand Theft Auto Leak Has Gamers Feeling Very Confused

In what’s sure to be some of the most unexpected news you’ll read this week, European regulatory body PEGI has recently rated two Grand Theft Auto games. Sadly, however, neither rating pertains to Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel to GTA V but rather, the original two responsible for kickstarting one of the world’s most successful entertainment franchises of all time.

Even stranger than that totally spontaneous revelation, however, and what’s confusing many fans online, is that both classics have been re-rated not for PC or even current-gen consoles, but Sony’s PlayStation 3. Why exactly PEGI would go through the trouble to reevaluate both titles, let alone for a now-defunct platform, isn’t immediately obvious, though one possible explanation is PlayStation Now.

New Grand Theft Auto 6 Fan Art Imagines Massive World And Map 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The premium cloud-based service provides subscribers access to a vast array of PlayStation games both new and old stretching all the way back to the PlayStation 2 era, though as of writing, PlayStation 4 currently doesn’t support streaming of PS1 tiles. Whether this latest classification is an early sign that Sony intends to expand PlayStation Now to encompass the brand’s earliest offerings isn’t clear, so we’ll just have to wait and see. PEGI’s re-rating specifies a release date of April 30th, which is today, though again, we’ve no way of knowing if this is an accurate window or little more than a placeholder. Should any further developments arise, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar still remains frustratingly quiet on that front, though a recent report by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier indicates that the sixth entry is now in early development. Independent sources have since come forward with claims that the project is much further along than first suggested and, while it’ll initially be much smaller in scope compared to its predecessor, the developer will continue to update the world with additional content post-launch.