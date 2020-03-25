Half-Life 3 Reportedly Back In Development For PlayStation 5 And PC

The holy grail of video games may actually be more than just a myth after all.

Having become something of a meme synonymous with vaporware over the last several years, Half-Life 3 has frequently been hinted at by developer Valve, though now, more than a decade on from Half-Life 2: Episode Two‘s release, it appears the series creator would rather do absolutely anything other than attempt to provide a worthwhile sequel to a game often considered to be one of the best ever made.

Last year, it seemed as if fan fortunes had finally changed, following rumours that a new Half-Life title was to be imminently announced. The hearsay turned out to be completely true, of course, though in place of a threequel, Valve announced spinoff VR experience, Half-Life: Alyx. Starring Gordon Freeman’s trusted friend and ally Alyx Vance, the first-person shooter serves as a prequel to the main franchise and, not unexpectedly, has received critical acclaim since release just a few days ago.

Good news, for sure, but where exactly does this leave Half-Life 3?

Well, according to our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream movie is in the works and Transformers is being rebooted, both of which turned out to be correct – the third installment is in fact back in active development and, totally unsurprisingly, will see the return of Mr. Freeman. We’re told that things will pick up directly after the events of Episode Two, with the silent protagonist intent on tracking down and killing the mysterious G-Man. As of writing, it appears only Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC are being eyed as launch platforms, though that doesn’t necessarily rule out a potential Xbox Series X version.

As always, it’s worth reiterating that while what we’ve so far learned could be true currently, video game development is rarely, if ever, a smooth process. So at this early, early stage, who knows how things will ultimately pan out. But as of now, at least, we’re told that Half-Life 3 is back in development, and how exciting is that?