The Internet Is Roasting Microsoft For August’s Games With Gold

Though both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live regularly offer terrific value for your money, there are months when the free games feel more akin to fool’s gold than genuine gaming treasures. Indeed, you just need to look at Microsoft’s upcoming Games with Gold offerings to witness what a weak month looks like.

In case you missed it, you can see the line-up below:

Portal Knights ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One

MX Unleashed ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Red Faction II ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

That’s right, these four titles are up for grabs next month and it’s safe to say that the majority of the Xbox fanbase is pretty underwhelmed with such lacklustre offerings. In fact, some fans were so disappointed by August’s monthly giveaways that they took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the Redmond-based company’s latest slate of free games, and here’s just a taster of their reactions:

its been 8 months since theres been a good game on this mf pic.twitter.com/0Boa74XjWA — Matt Miller (@sanmateyo) July 28, 2020

Can't remember the last time I downloaded a Games with Gold game. — Shred (@JShred7) July 28, 2020

Games get worse and worse every month. No wonder their thinking of giving xboxlive free. To make up for the shi@@y games each much. Sometimes free isn't worth it. — Matthew Dean (@irishdean69) July 28, 2020

And sony wins it again. Step it up — R.i.P Mixer/iGnashtys (@iGnashtys) July 28, 2020

On a month where Sony offer 2 brillaint brand new games, this is very poor. — ricflairandrew (@ricflairandrew) July 28, 2020

Guys I like you, but why bother anymore at this stage… — Matteo Scannavini (@mattscanna) July 28, 2020

Time to retire GwG — Vokun (@Vokun_) July 28, 2020

Make the switch to PlayStation y’all save yourself — José Martinez (@AimBotJose) July 28, 2020

They've just given the fuck up on the xbox. It's like Phil Spencer bought a shit load of sony stock and wants to see his investment grow. — ocsar (@rvbreference) July 28, 2020

This is just sad — Anchor Down Gaming (@anchordown902) July 28, 2020

Adding further insult to injury is the fact that PlayStation Plus subscribers, on the other hand, are having a comparatively stronger month with iconic FPS Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and brand new multiplayer party title Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout headlining the service in August. Furthermore, Sony has recently been dropping free nifty gifties for all its subscribers to celebrate the Japanese company’s 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus.

Of course, Microsoft does offer its alternate Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which boasts over 100 top-notch titles. And to be fair, this is well-regarded as one of the greatest deals in gaming right now. Long story short: If you’re tight for cash and fancy playing a lot of games, this may well be the subscription model for you.

But what say you? Do you think the fan backlash has been fair? Or do you think this month’s Games with Gold offerings are actually pretty decent? Chime in below and let us know!