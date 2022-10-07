Latest Gaming News: ‘Destiny 2’ finally fixes the pesky Duality’s Bell bug while ‘Overwatch 2’ developers address errors that arose during launch

Recently, there have been a lot of important developments in the gaming world. Following the launch of Overwatch 2, which reinvents the original game as an all-encompassing sequel, gamers have been going bananas over Winston’s new and improved task force. Simultaneously, news has broken in the Destiny universe, while an exciting prospect for Elden Ring could be on the horizon. All that and more in We Got This Covered’s daily gaming round-up, your go-to source for all the latest gaming news.

Let’s keep it short and sweet and dive right in. We know it’s inconvenient, gamers, but you’ll have to save your current files and pay full attention. There’s been a whole lot to unpack lately.

Destiny 2 fans will be subjected to a frustrating bug no longer

Image via Bungie Inc.

For some time, gamers have been subjected to Destiny 2‘s Duality’s Bell bug. During their quest to complete the Duality dungeon, players will have encountered a bug so infuriating that they’ve gone bald from tearing out their hair. We’re talking about the insufferable bug that triggers inexplicable deaths whenever a Bell of Conquest is activated within Calus’ mind. When fighting Caiatl within an inch of her health bar, there’s nothing more rage-inducing than dropping dead as a swatted fly after triggering a Bell of Conquest. That’s how they get you. Thankfully, Destiny 2 fans shall suffer no longer; Bungie has announced that it will be dropping a fix for the bug on Oct. 18. However, as thankful as gamers will be, waiting five months after the dungeon’s debut during the Season of the Haunted has understandably ruffled some feathers. Surely this could have been addressed much, much sooner?

Elden Ring could be getting a live-action adaptation and we’re not ready

Image via FromSoftware Inc.

Undoubtedly the leading franchise in fantasy role-playing games, Elden Ring digitized and brought to life the worldbuilding crafted by George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series — which was later adapted into HBO’s overnight sensation Game of Thrones. On a journey to repair the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord, players control customizable characters as they roman an open-world environment full of adventure, danger and conquest. Modeled after their existing Dark Souls franchise, Elden Ring was intended to be an evolution of Dark Souls, which wouldn’t be inaccurate to its properties. All the necessary components of a fantasy world, a lá Dungeons and Dragons, exist within Elden Ring‘s premise; magic spells, horseback riding, and crafting being the core few.

Plenty of video game franchises have already received the live-action treatment, but it looks like Elden Ring might be joining them. After Playstation got purchased a minority stake in FromSoftware, the developers of Elden Ring, it suddenly seems that a feature-length film could be right around the corner. With Playstation’s bountiful resources, there’s nothing standing in FromSoftware’s way. Bring George R. R. Martin on-board and we’ll have ourselves another international hit like Game of Thrones and a lot of ecstatic Elden Ring fans.

Blizzard apologizes profusely for several inconsistencies following Overwatch 2‘s train-wreck launch

Image via Blizzard

The whole world waited with bated breath for the launch of Overwatch 2, which Blizzard promised to be a notch above the 2016 original that was incorporated into a full brand makeover. In fact, Overwatch shut down its servers to make way for the sequel, essentially making them one and the same. Blizzard also migrated — possibly jumping on the bandwagon after success struck Fornite and Apex Legends — to a free-to-play server. There’s been a lot of changes to the Overwatch we once knew, but change isn’t always a good thing.

On Oct. 4, Overwatch 2 went live with disastrous results. Anyone looking to download and install Overwatch 2 were booted to the curb as Blizzard’s servers suffered a cyber attack. Blizzard President Mike Ybarra confirmed that Overwatch 2 had suffered multiple DDoS attacks, which are designed to overwhelm servers and prevent connection. Additionally, several other errors were noted when Overwatch 2 finally found its feet, including queue issues, server crashes, missing player items/data and locked heroes/items, all of which were addressed on Blizzard’s Overwatch forum. After apologizing profusely for the inconvenience caused, Blizzard stated that it would strive to do better, but it might be too little too late for some gamers and a serious blow to Blizzard’s reputation.

That’s all for now. Stay tuned in the following days for more pressing gaming news and updates. As always, we’ve got you covered. As a parting gift, here’s some exciting news about Blumhouse’s upcoming Five Nights at Freddy‘s live-action film. Until next time, keep on gaming.