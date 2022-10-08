As always, the gaming world is abuzz with glorious new content. If it wasn’t the reveal of a long-awaited trailer that dominated the news, it was developments surrounding a pair of stellar actresses. In the ever-changing gaming universe, it’s important to stay on one’s toes and expect the unexpected. Yesterday, we tackled a Destiny 2 bug fix, a potential Elden Ring live-action adaptation, and Overwatch 2‘s problematic launch. In today’s gaming news round-up, we were spoiled for choice with headlines, especially after the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped out of seemingly nowhere, sparking discourse about the casting choices — both good and bad. Without further ado, let’s take another deep dive into the fast-paced gaming newsroom.

P.T. developer Hideo Kojima has partnered with superstar actress Elle Fanning for his latest untitled project

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hideo Kojima, the renowned developer of Death Stranding and the P.T. Silent Hills demo, hasn’t exhausted all possibilities just yet. After the resounding success generated from the P.T. demo, there wasn’t a single soul on Earth that didn’t know Kojima’s name, but since getting a taste of fame and glory, Kojima isn’t showing signs of slowing down. Earlier this week, Kojima shared an image saying “Where Am I?” and identical posters repeating this phrase have been floating around PAX alongside a silhouette of Elle Fanning, whose identity isn’t revealed unless social media users scan a cryptic QR code. No further details have been unearthed regarding Kojima’s next project, so for now, the 59-year-old will be rubbing his hands together with glee while gamers continue to scratch their heads.

Bowser and Mario steal the spotlight in the first official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Screenshot via Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube

On Oct. 6, 2022, the initial teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped on YouTube, and gamers were hit with nostalgia like a ton of bricks. Jack Black’s Bowser undoubtedly stole the show, behaving just as we dreamed live-action Bowser would. Simply flawless. Toad makes a cameo appearance, voiced by Keegan Michael-Key, to establish himself as Mario’s partner-in-crime before we get our Luigi reveal. Be patient, gamers, it’s coming. However, there were mixed reactions towards Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, who has been at the center of controversy surrounding his divorce from Anna Faris and accusations that the church he attends disapproves of gay and trans people. That doesn’t sound like joyful, fun-loving Mario, now does it? Regardless, both Mario and Bowser’s designs are visually pleasing, accurate to their video game roots, and certain to touch the hearts of adult gamers pining for a return to the good old days of the Super Mario game series in the vein of a nostalgic childhood.

An alleged design leak for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Peach goes viral, only to be removed for copyright infringement

Focus Features and Universal Pictures

For a few precious hours, Twitter got an exclusive sneak peek at the alleged design leak for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Peach, the damsel in distress set to appear alongside Chris Pratt’s Mario and Jack Black’s Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This all happened within hours of the teaser trailer dropping, which sadly didn’t give us our first look at Princess Peach. Since the leak went viral, Twitter has removed the images due to a breach of copyright laws, but from what We Got This Covered managed to report, the short-lived glimpse seemed to stay entirely true to Peach’s game design, besides some improvements via advanced computer software that made her clothes and hair seem more realistic and less pixelated. Some Mario fans are on the fence about the casting, seeming less hasty to jump on the Taylor-Joy bandwagon, but only time will tell if the Split actress delivers.

