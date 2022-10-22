Latest Gaming News: The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake trailer leaps to promising heights while ‘Gotham Knights’ stumbles at the first hurdle

Is it that time again? Welcome back to another gaming news round-up, courtesy of We Got This Covered. In our last overview, we had some unconventional stories, specifically a mishmash of Lil Baby and Queen Elizabeth II, which isn’t what you’d normally see in a gaming summary, but as the saying goes — always expect the unexpected. We also had an update (sort of) on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid feature-film that has suffered so many delays, it may as well be The New Mutants (2020). Thankfully, Oscar Isaac has reassured us that the ball is rolling, no matter how long it takes.

In today’s round-up, we have news from the Resident Evil universe, a shocking statement comparing the works of Rocksteady Studios and WB Games Montréal’s Batman-related games, and a new gaming brand might be on the way. All that and more awaits, so pause those games, save those files and discard those snacks. We’re going in.

Fans are frothing at the mouth as the Resident Evil 4 remake trailer delivers a heaping dose of nostalgia

Image via Capcom

Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake has unveiled its story/extended gameplay trailer and fans are losing their minds. The previously announced remake will be reimagining the 2005 third-person shooter of the same name, which has long been cited as one of the best Resident Evil games ever made. Obviously, Leon S. Kennedy stars in what appears to be a promising, nostalgic revisit to a beloved cult-classic, but while Leon is the main event, he shares the spotlight with fan-favorite Ada Wong. As expected with the changing of the times, the remake looks visually stunning and the graphics are mind-blowing, so it isn’t surprising that fans are gushing with affection for the long-awaited release. It seems that the only downfall is the updated appearance of Luis Sera, a biologist who assists Leon Kennedy and Ashley Graham.

DC gamers believe ‘Gotham Knights’ plays second fiddle to the previous Arkham series

Image via WB Games Montréal

After the reviews came flooding in for WB Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights, it was clear to see that long-time Batman fanatics were left with a sour taste in their mouths. Not even 24 hours after it debuted, Gotham Knights has received backlash from gamers that doesn’t paint it in a very flattering light; it has even been compared unfavorably to the Batman Arkham series (Origins, Asylum, City and Knight) with feedback suggesting that it lives in the shadow of its predecessors. Batman: Arkam Asylum launched one of the biggest franchise debuts in gaming history, allowing the exceedingly influential DC universe to cross over into the gaming world. Even though Gotham Knights flopped, hopefully the Batman saga can rise from the ashes when Rocksteady games releases Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Technology conglomerate Philips announces new gaming brand

Image via Getty Images

Philips, one of the foremost innovators in the technological field, has announced that it will be launching a gaming brand called Evnia. Announced just last night (Oct. 20), the line-up features gaming monitors as well as keyboards. The Greek word Evnia translates to “good in mind,” and according to PCGamer, a Philips spokesperson explained that the work ethic of Evnia promotes interest in protecting and supporting someone or something. “All this is what the Evnia brand stands for, and it shows a real push toward a more inclusive future for gaming, with a focus on “not just what is in the hardware, but it’s also who is using it,” she said. Taking into account the factors of efficiency and affordability, the Evnia products will be available in three distinct models; the 5000, 7000, and 8000 series. Read the full story here.

