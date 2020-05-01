Latest Magic: The Gathering Arena Patch Fixes Companion Card Bugs

The latest patch for Magic: The Gathering Arena just went live and while it doesn’t make any major gameplay changes, fans will certainly be glad to hear that a number of particularly irritating bugs have been fixed. This latest sweep almost exclusively concerns a new card type – Companions – introduced with last month’s standard set release, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths.

As the name suggests, Ikoria is a plane in the series’ expansive multiverse populated by beasts of epic size, with even the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla, putting in an appearance. Some of these so-called behemoths are showcased in-game as Companions – powerful build-around cards that bestow their user with a unique effect if certain prerequisites are met.

Owing to its status as a brand new mechanic, however, Arena players have naturally noted a number of issues affecting several Companions, unintended behaviour that should now be resolved, according to Wizards of the Coast.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Godzilla Monster Series card styles now correctly respect the “Hide Alternate Art Styles” setting.

Setting/removing a companion now properly saves when making changes to your decklist.

Using different printings of cards will no longer appear to work when Lutri, the Spellchaser was set as your companion.

Umori, the Collector will no longer cause your collection to flip back to the first page when adding cards to a deck with Umori set as your companion.

Thryx, the Sudden Storm no longer makes certain x-cost spells cast through Underworld Breach uncounterable at improper converted mana costs.

“Gem Cards” from duplicate protection once again show which set you are receiving it from

Various localization fixes

Other minor bug fixes

Those yet to jump in and renew their passion for deckbuilding can check out our guide detailing the current best Companions based on their prevalence in competitive play.

Tabletop versions of Magic: The Gathering‘s latest expansion were originally planned to release later this month, though with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to necessitate the temporary closure of local game stores, the level of availability remains to be seen. See here for the latest updates.