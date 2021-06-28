Lucasfilm Is Reportedly Developing Multiple Indiana Jones Games

Star Wars isn’t the only globally known franchise Lucasfilm is looking to make a permanent fixture in the world of gaming, it would seem.

The world’s most recognizable archeologist by a country mile, Indiana Jones, could be serving up an altogether different kind of interactive experience to that set in a galaxy far, far away and in multiple different titles, to boot. We already know of one such game thanks to Bethesda’s surprise announcement earlier this year, of course, though according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, this is but the first of several projects currently in the works. Similar to its sci-fi sibling, Lucasfilm is likely scouting existing talent to handle its other lucrative IP, with the aforementioned Fallout and Elder Scrolls creator first to be locked in, so to speak.

Despite their relatively reliable track record, it’s worth noting Richtman’s report is far from official, so it goes without saying that all the above should be taken with a generous pinch of salt. Still, one can’t help but ponder the identity of developers other than Bethesda Lucasfilm could be headhunting. Ubisoft is naturally a top contender due to its recently revealed open-world Star Wars RPG, but fans will ultimately just have to wait and see.

As for the series’ native medium, Indiana Jones 5 (working title) is a much more tangible prospect. The next installment in Indy’s storied career is scheduled to open in theaters next summer, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see that date slip due to recent events on set. Production has been forced to cease for a minimum period of six weeks due to an injury incurred by Harrison Ford. See here for the full story.