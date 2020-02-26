Mortal Kombat 11 Poster Reveals New Look At Spawn

The wait for Mortal Kombat 11‘s last (rumors excluded) DLC character is almost at its end.

Yes, next month, Todd McFarlane’s iconic creation will join the ranks of NetherRealm Studios’ beloved fighting franchise and folks are beyond excited for Spawn’s arrival. Boasting an enormous fanbase, the hellraiser has often found himself at the top of the list as far as most requested guest characters go and now, at long last, we’re about to welcome his arrival into the Mortal Kombat series.

We’ve still yet to see Al Simmons’ alter ego in motion, unfortunately, but the good news is that reveal is coming soon and ahead of it, we now have another look at Spawn as he’ll appear in the game. Seen in the gallery down below is a new poster that features the character alongside Shang Tsung. It’s far from the best shot of the comic book icon, but it’s another tantalizing tease of what awaits us next month and you can check it out for yourself, along with some previously released images to help whet your appetite, below:

Unfortunately, there’s still much we don’t know about Spawn and his upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 debut, but a character bio surfaced last week and from what we can tell, NetherRealm’s take on the demon assassin should stick pretty closely to the backstory that fans are familiar with.

See for yourself:

“Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men,” the official blurb reads. “Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants. “

Those who own Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack will be able to get their hands on Spawn on March 26th, with a full release due to follow the next week, on April 2nd. Before that, though, NetherRealm will reveal the first official gameplay for the popular comic book character at a pre-release event. See here for more details.