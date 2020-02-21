Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Information About Spawn’s Backstory

Even though Mortal Kombat 11 hit store shelves nearly a year ago, the newest entry in the long-running series still has plenty of fresh content coming down the pipeline. Last year, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced that a handful of new fighters were in the works, including one which might be familiar for longtime comic book fans.

At the time of writing, five of the six fighters from Kombat Pack 1 have already been released — Nightwolf, The Joker, Shang Tsung, Terminator, and Sindel. The last holdout from the game’s paid expansion, Spawn, is set to release sometime next month, and it looks like the first footage of official gameplay is coming on March 8th.

Despite being announced several months ago, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the character in terms of how he will look and play. However, as ComicBook.com reports, an official bio for Spawn has surfaced, and it looks like NetherRealm’s take on the demon assassin will stick pretty close to the backstory laid out by creator Todd McFarlane. You can check out the character description below.

“Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men,” the official blurb reads. “Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants. “

If you’re worried that Spawn’s release will mark the end of downloadable content for Mortal Kombat 11, don’t fret. It hasn’t been confirmed by Warner Bros., but it looks like a second Kombat Pack might be in development, which will include new Kombatants such as Fujin, Sheeva, Halloween‘s Michael Myers, and Ash Williams from The Evil Dead. For the time being, it’s best to take this news with a grain of salt, but we’ll be sure to let you know when it’s officially confirmed.