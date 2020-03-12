Mortal Kombat 11’s Spawn Has An Awesome Batman Easter Egg

Mortal Kombat 11‘s Spawn is already shaping up to be the fighting game’s best roster addition to date and he’s not even out yet.

Next week, Kombat Pass owners will be the first to get their hands on the comic book character as part of early access and NetherRealm is certainly aware of the anticipation surrounding his upcoming arrival. Following on from last week’s initial gameplay trailer, the developer recently held a special Kombat Kast live stream intended to show off more of the antihero’s abilities. Besides brutal combos and new Fatalities, however, fans were also treated to a number of Easter eggs and references to the character’s past.

One of these, which you can see below, shows Mortal Kombat mainstay Raiden making reference to a certain Dark Knight, to which Spawn responds by acknowledging the “billion-dollar crusader” as his friend.

Spawn mentions Batman 😱 pic.twitter.com/whMZ77aa6K — Reece Lively (@Reece_Lively) March 11, 2020

Cool, right? It’s worth noting, of course, that the brooding pair of vigilantes have history in the form of a short-lived series of crossovers, one of which was penned by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane himself.

Raiden, on the other hand, has encountered the Caped Crusader in NetherRealm’s crossover game Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe and the subsequent Injustice series, explaining his prior knowledge of the crime fighter. Chances are, players can expect to find many more similar references sprinkled throughout the game when Spawn swoops into Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17th, and judging by what we’ve already seen of his in-game Tower ending, we’d suggest starting there first to see if you can’t spot a certain cameo appearance among the denizens of hell.

For further details on Mortal Kombat 11‘s final Kombat Pass character, including alternate costumes, Fatalities and general gameplay, head through the respective links.