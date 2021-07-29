Netflix’s Pokémon Series Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Characters From The Games

The global phenomenon that is Pokémon will find a new home on Netflix in the (hopefully) not too distant future.

As per a report published by Variety earlier this week, the streaming platform is currently in the early stages of developing a series based on the franchise, with Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson said to be assuming the same role for the project. Unsurprisingly, official acknowledgment of the leak has yet to be provided, though based on what’s been revealed so far, the show is believed to be similar in nature to 2019’s Detective Pikachu (i.e. live-action with CGI Pokémon).

Adding to that, WGTC has recently learned from sources that the venture is shaping up to be one of the company’s most expensive ever at a budget of $200m per season and that multiple characters from the core RPG games will be present. While it remains to be seen how many of these will make an appearance (and in what capacity), two are named specifically.

Red and Blue, protagonist and rival of the original 1998 games respectively, will both be present, though whether they’ll be central to the plot or simply side characters/Easter egg inclusions isn’t clear. It’s worth noting, too, that due to its infancy, there’s a good chance that such intentions may never come to fruition. Considering where both Trainers hail from, however, fans could very well be feasting their eyes on a version of Japan-inspired Kanto when Pokémon makes its debut on Netflix.

Excited by that prospect, or would you rather see an adaptation far removed from the source material, à la Detective Pikachu? Sound off in the usual place below!