PewDiePie Reacts To Ninja’s Controversial “It’s Just A Game” Comments

Following a month-long break from the platform, PewDiePie, seemingly rested and refreshed, has returned to YouTube.

The website’s most-subscribed independent channel has hit the ground running, too, with the content creator already back to uploading new videos on a daily basis. The first of these, titled “I went on a break for 30 days & THIS HAPPENED” has PewDiePie react to various internet memes and humorous news stories that have emerged since his hiatus, with one of the first on the agenda being none other than a certain Fortnite streamer.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins stirred up huge controversy on social media last week when, in response to one viewer’s comments that he shouldn’t get bent out of shape over “just a game,” criticized the view for being the sign of a “weak mindset” and that ‘real’ gamers should rightly be angry after a loss. And you can check out PewDiePie’s reaction up above.

Fortnite Streamer Ninja Sparks Heated Debate Over 'It's Just A Game' Comments 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

PewDiePie‘s struggle to hold back laughter upon viewing posts in support of Ninja’s outlook says everything you need to know about his own opinion. In fact, he outright laughs in approval at one clip, posted by Twitch streamer Livin’ Ladiva Loca, which dubs Ninja’s comments over footage of Yu-Gi-Oh! for comedic effect.

As for Fortnite, the catalyst that contributed to Ninja’s outburst just recently received a major update in the form of Chapter 2, Season 2. Besides introducing the deluge of map changes and cosmetics one would expect of such, Epic Games has once again collaborated with Marvel to bring one of its most popular characters to Apollo Island. See here for all the details.

And circling back to Ninja, well, his comments continue to cause a stir online and you can feel free to leave your own thoughts on them down below.