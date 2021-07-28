PlayStation Plus Free Games For August Revealed

Sony has officially revealed the three games all PlayStation Plus members will be able to download for free throughout August, a selection that’s raised more than a few eyebrows, so say the least. For those not aware, a page revealing next month’s giveaways was briefly viewable on the brand’s official website before being taken down, but not before users on Reddit were able to take advantage of the slip-up.

That being the case, many have known, at least for the last several days, what Sony’s announcement would entail, somewhat softening the blow of what’s undoubtedly one of the weakest PS Plus promotions for some time. The headline attraction this time around is Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a cross-gen, 30-player battle royale with both PvE and PvP content. Set in a universe where humanity has spent its existence fighting an ever-growing army of otherworldly demons, players will fight the horde by venturing into dungeons, with treasure and experience points awarded for the most successful excursions.

Next up is Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, the latest entry in EA’s long-running third-person shooter. As is standard fare for the series, visitors to Neighborville can defend the town using 20 fully customizable character classes and earn rewards for each victory. Same screen, as well as online co-op, are available, so this is one definitely worth checking out if you and a mate are looking for something new to try.

Lastly, Tennis World Tour 2 gives sports fans the opportunity to play as their favorite pro, including the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Unfortunately, developer Breakpoint’s sequel didn’t fare well with critics or tennis enthusiasts, so we’d recommend leaving this one until last.

All the above will be available to download on PlayStation at no additional cost from August 3rd and remain so until September 6th, meaning you’ve got just a few days to secure July’s objectively superior offerings.