New PlayStation Store Sale Offers 7 Great Games For Under $5

We’ve had a ton of money-saving sales hitting the PlayStation Store lately. From a trio of deep discounts on the Japanese company’s online storefront to a handful of cool indie games getting slashed to just $2, there’s bound to be a title somewhere in Sony’s latest offerings that’ll make you want to plump down some of your hard-earned cash. But wait, that’s not all. Indeed, a brand new sale has just hit the PlayStation 4.

Specifically, the Big In Japan sale features hundreds of discounts on a multitude of Eastern-developed titles. And for your perusal, we’ve helped narrow down the list to just seven games. The best part? They’re all priced for less than $5. Good times, indeed.

Firstly, we have a modern port of 2002’s Resident Evil HD remake for $4.99. Not only is this classic survival horror at its best, but it’s also one of the last entries in the franchise before Capcom took the series in a more action-oriented direction. Old school fans take note.

Next, we have Double Helix’s 2014 reboot of Strider for $2.99. If you’re in the mood for a retro-feeling platform-action adventure with a modern lick of paint, then this one’s for you. Meanwhile, Square Enix’s The Quiet Man is on sale for just $3.74, and for those unfamiliar, it’s an arcade-style beat-em-up that features full motion video sequences. Elsewhere, there’s also Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment, Dark Rose Valkyrie, Impact Winter and Umbrella Corps all for only $4.99.

Of course, these are limited time offers, so you’d better act fast if you’re interested in pulling the trigger on any of the titles on the list as according to Sony’s online storefront, these sales are scheduled to end on October 8th.

But what say you? Will you be getting in on the fun? Or will you just hold out for Sony‘s next sale? Let us know in the usual place!