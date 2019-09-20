Pokémon Go October Community Day Event Rewards Revealed

Even by Pokémon Go‘s standards, players of the hit mobile game have been overwhelmed with new content as of late. Besides Team Rocket’s recent arrival causing all sorts of havoc, the third – and final – week of developer Niantic’s Ultra Bonus event is coming to a close. Alongside a wealth of boosts and rare Pokémon encounters, the occasion has finally introduced the first batch of long-awaited Generation 5 Pokémon into the game. You can read all about that over here.

As for today’s news, the latest in a long line of monthly community days is confirmed to begin on October 12th and run for the usual three-hour period.

Being thrust into the spotlight this time around is none other than the unassuming Trapinch. You’ll have between 11 am and 2 pm local time to catch as many of the Gen 3 Ground-type Pokémon as possible and don’t concern yourself with being too greedy – there’s plenty to go around. Read on below for all the important details.

Featured Pokémon – Trapinch

Exclusive Move – TBA

Bonus – 3x Catch XP

Bonus (2) – 3-hour lures

Transport enough of the sand-dwelling insectoid away to Professor Willow to do, well, whatever it is people do with millions of unwanted Pokémon for ‘Candy’ and you’ll be able to evolve one into a special version of its final form that learns an exclusive attack. As usual, Niantic has declined to let Trainers know in advance, what that special ability will be, though all will be revealed in due time, you can be sure of that.

Do note, too, that only Trapinch evolved into Vibrava and, by extension, Flygon, during the period will be illegible to learn the mystery move, so don’t waste your time looking for the ideal specimen to evolve just yet. You can, however, use any existing Trapinch as fuel to evolve any caught during the event, so there’s plenty of reason to start stocking up now, even if those you come across have low Combat Power. Triple catch XP, as well as extended timers for Pokémon Go lures, will be in effect for the event’s duration.

Good luck, Trainers!