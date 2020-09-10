One of the big surprises Ubisoft likely had planned to reveal later today as part of its second Forward stream looks to have been let out of the bag early, so to speak.

For those that don’t recall, an online retail store listing for a Prince of Persia remake appeared last month, suggesting that the publisher was on the cusp of making an announcement. Days following the discovery subsequently turned to weeks and many simply assumed the product page to be a result of miscommunication. Now, however, fans not only have confirmation of the project’s existence but even a first look at the game in action. Somewhat humorously – and as is so often the case, when it comes to Ubisoft – the source of this particular leak is the company itself. Specifically, the Russian version of its Uplay client.

Folks over on ResetEra spotted the appearance of a banner advertising the now-official remake, which even depicts some brief gameplay, as you can see below.

When you’re dying to play a new Prince of Persia but all you can get from Ubisoft is… this ‘remake’… pic.twitter.com/KmbPqt2SRf — Manuel (@ManuelStanislao) September 10, 2020

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Leaked Online 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Released all the way back in 2003, The Sands of Time was not only Ubisoft’s first stab at creating a fully 3D Prince of Persia title but one that, in retrospect, would eventually earn a reputation for being one of the best action-platformers ever made. It goes without saying, then, that the adventure holds a special place the hearts of many and, unfortunately, it seems as if early reactions aren’t pretty.

Criticisms of the remake’s visual overhaul (or lack thereof) have already started pouring in on social media and judging by the leaked gameplay clip, it certainly appears as if, at the very least, facial animations leave a lot to be desired. As the situation currently stands, this definitely seems more like a remaster than a total rebuild, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Expect to learn more about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time‘s return when Ubisoft Forward kicks off later today at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.