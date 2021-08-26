Resident Evil Rumor Says Jill Valentine Will Have A Major Role In The Next Game

Jill Valentine, the kick-ass former S.T.A.R.S. officer responsible for single-handedly destroying one of Umbrella’s most-feared bioweapons, is reportedly in the running to take the position of lead role in future Resident Evil titles. According to AestheticGamer (aka Dusk Golem)—a prolific leaker who has provided accurate details about the franchise on numerous occasions in the past—Jill will have a “prominent role” to play in whatever Capcom has cooking behind the scenes.

The information, while shared some time ago, has only just come to light due to the whistleblower’s wish that their claims be kept confined to an unknown Discord server. Twitter user Old Wesker, believing that enough time has passed to the point where sharing the news will result in no repercussions, posted a screenshot of the comments in question, which you can find below.

**JILL TO PLAY HUGE ROLE**



-either Outrage or Apocalypse-



For folks not aware, Outrage and Apocalypse are names that have frequently popped up in conversation about Capcom’s future plans for the survival horror IP, neither of which is believed to be Resident Evil 9. That doesn’t necessarily mean Jill won’t make an appearance in the sequel to this year’s release, of course, but it’s one of these two spinoffs which AestheticGamer says she’ll be a major part of.

While next to nothing is known about Apocalypse, Outrage is rumored to have started life as Revelations 3, the previous installment of which featured both Claire Redfield and another retired S.T.A.R.S. operative, Barry Burton. Rebecca Chambers has repeatedly been name-dropped as a potential candidate to front the project, though this update now casts that in doubt.

Whatever the case, fans can likely expect Capcom to start talking about its future Resident Evil plans in the near future, now that the dust has settled around Village. So watch this space for more news.