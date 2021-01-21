Star Wars Battlefront 3 Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

It might not be a return to developing new content for the series’ most current entry, but Star Wars Battlefront 3 is undoubtedly the next best thing. Ever since DICE pulled back support for the multiplayer shooter set in a galaxy far, far away, fans have been equal parts disappointed and hopeful following the decision. While the sequel is in a markedly better place now than it was upon launch back in 2017, many loyal players believe the title had just hit its stride with plenty of potential to expand even further.

Alas, such an outcome was never meant to be, though hope that a subsequent installment would eventually arrive to supersede its predecessor in every way now seems to not only be plausible, but incredibly likely. Using what appears to be a throwaway account over on Reddit, u/NotDevininsideyourhead claims to have inside knowledge about a trilogy-making third game, including that an announcement is tentatively penciled in for “sometime in the coming months.”

Supposedly, EA is aiming for a Q4 2023 release window and wants the sequel to take full advantage of the next-gen hardware housed within Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. In terms of current development status, DICE’s upcoming Battlefield 6 is said to be demanding most of the studio’s resources and they will pivot towards prioritizing Battlefront 3 following its arrival.

“Game is positioned to take a new direction for the series that will distinguish itself from the last two installments,” reads the final morsel of information, before suggesting that fans keep an eye out for more news on April 20th. What exactly this date alludes to isn’t clear, however, so we’ll just wait and see what transpires. In the meantime, let us know what features and improvements you’d like to see in Star Wars Battlefront 3 down below!