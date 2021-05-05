Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trends Online As Fans Call For Sequel

Annual Star Wars Day celebrations have been somewhat muted this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating from the safety of their own homes.

Disney officially marked the occasion by dropping the first episode of new animated series The Bad Batch, while Pedro Pascal, star of the acclaimed Mandalorian, shared a BTS photo of himself on the set of the show. As far as video games go, however, little of note has made the headlines, prompting many to break the silence on social media by calling for a sequel to one of 2019’s most celebrated titles.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s contribution to the franchise, introduced Cal Kestis, a Force-sensitive Padawan unable to complete his Jedi training following the death of his master during the Clone Wars. Inadvertently drawn once more into the galactic struggle of good vs. evil, Cal joins forces with a band of mercenaries to ensure Palpatine and his apprentice aren’t able to track down and kill the few Jedi who still live.

It goes without saying, of course, that the first game’s open-ended conclusion and positive reception warrant a second installment, and the internet is fed up with waiting for an official announcement, as you can see below.

Today feels like the right time to ask for a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It is easily the BEST game with the Star Wars brand. Where’s the sequel? #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/ewBignbiUF — James V. Simpson (@jamesvsimpson) May 5, 2021

@Lucasfilm_Ltd this how I celebrating, #MayThe4thBeWithYou playing me some Star Wars: Jedi fallen order. Please someone @EA bring a sequel trailer to E3 pic.twitter.com/0IyvbtIxVp — jamarr (@jamarr3) May 5, 2021

Gonna sound petty for a minute (a rare thing for me, at least online) but if Apex Legends didn't exist, then @Respawn could be working harder at making the sequel to the AMAZING AND OUTSTANDING Jedi Fallen Order that we deserve rather than dealing with Apex marketplace crashes… pic.twitter.com/xgq7Z19oLq — FilmFanaticX #SaveTheARCLIGHT #SaveTheCineramaDome (@FilmFanaticX1) May 5, 2021

@Respawn Any Jedi: Fallen Order sequel details coming soon? — Jordan May (@jordanmayart) May 4, 2021

May the fourth be with us, announcing a Jedi: Fallen Order remaster and— Force willing— a sequel. pic.twitter.com/HOIzsyjJJ5 — Wade Langer (@WadeLanger) May 4, 2021

Happy #StarWarsDay here are some Star Wars games to go with the Star Wars memes you'll be seeing and the Star Wars movies you'll be watching (because it’s Star Wars Day) -Jedi: Fallen Order

-Squadrons

-Battlefront I&II

-Minecraft Star Wars DLC p.s Star Wars — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 4, 2021

Top games I'm expecting highly a sequel:

1: GOW 2

2: H2FW

3: Spiderman 2

3: Jedi fallen order 2

4: Days gone 2 (sadly not happening) — @MoH3R0 (@moh3r0) May 5, 2021

I am still hopping for a sequel to #StarWars Jedi Fallen Order! They game had an amazing story and world building! #Calkestis https://t.co/nHiygG87R1 — Brian of Earth-16 (@brianofearth16) May 5, 2021

Also Jedi Fallen Order which was fantastic. Hoping for a sequel to it… pic.twitter.com/eiobTOKXJD — FilmFanaticX #SaveTheARCLIGHT #SaveTheCineramaDome (@FilmFanaticX1) May 5, 2021

I hope🙏 they announce the Jedi Fallen Order sequel asap because I miss them and want more adventures with them (not to mention the adrenaline rushing through my veins) Cam is truly extraordinary here, and also speaks Italian WOW!😎♥️ Plus, it's a really nice game.🎮 #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/7nJRKvQfZU — *TerryC*© 🌈GallavichLove_4eva♥️#Shameless🙂 (@CamNoel_ok4Lyfe) May 4, 2021

An appetite for further adventures aboard the Stinger Mantis clearly exists, then, and for what it’s worth, Respawn is heavily rumored to already be working on a sequel as you read these words. Recent job openings on the developer’s recruitment site specifically looking for individuals to work on an unnamed project set in the galaxy far, far away have been spotted previously, while notable insiders have even gone so far as to claim that Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 will feature an appearance by a beloved character. See here for the full story.