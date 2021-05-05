Home / gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trends Online As Fans Call For Sequel

By 1 hour ago
x

Annual Star Wars Day celebrations have been somewhat muted this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating from the safety of their own homes.

Disney officially marked the occasion by dropping the first episode of new animated series The Bad Batch, while Pedro Pascal, star of the acclaimed Mandalorian, shared a BTS photo of himself on the set of the show. As far as video games go, however, little of note has made the headlines, prompting many to break the silence on social media by calling for a sequel to one of 2019’s most celebrated titles.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment’s contribution to the franchise, introduced Cal Kestis, a Force-sensitive Padawan unable to complete his Jedi training following the death of his master during the Clone Wars. Inadvertently drawn once more into the galactic struggle of good vs. evil, Cal joins forces with a band of mercenaries to ensure Palpatine and his apprentice aren’t able to track down and kill the few Jedi who still live.

It goes without saying, of course, that the first game’s open-ended conclusion and positive reception warrant a second installment, and the internet is fed up with waiting for an official announcement, as you can see below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery
1 of 11
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

An appetite for further adventures aboard the Stinger Mantis clearly exists, then, and for what it’s worth, Respawn is heavily rumored to already be working on a sequel as you read these words. Recent job openings on the developer’s recruitment site specifically looking for individuals to work on an unnamed project set in the galaxy far, far away have been spotted previously, while notable insiders have even gone so far as to claim that Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 will feature an appearance by a beloved character. See here for the full story.

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...