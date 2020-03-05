Watch: New Resident Evil 3 Remake Gameplay Showcases Raccoon City

As release day for Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake inches ever closer, Capcom is readily beginning to share more and more details about the reimagined survival horror title.

Following on from the recent announcement that a demo is on the way, yesterday saw the developer host a number of special live stream events meant to show off various segments of the campaign mode. Sadly, whether due to sheer terror or a desire to keep Jill’s encounters with him a surprise, no new footage of Nemesis bellowing his usual motto is showcased, though what audiences were treated to is certainly worth the watch. You can check out the gameplay (which starts at roughly 42 minutes into the stream) above.

No revelatory reveals or surprises this time around, unfortunately, but this is still the first time the curtain has been pulled back on Resident Evil 3‘s biggest star of all: Raccoon City.

Featuring neon signs illuminating row after row of store show windows and public facilities, the metropolitan mountain town, home to what used to be thousands of humans, exudes the same sense of destroyed beauty as the original, with each eaterie (Moon’s Donuts seems to be a particular favorite) storefront providing a glimpse of what life would have been like before the T-Virus took over. The big tease that it is, Capcom opts not to enter a number of buildings such as the pharmacy and a model train shop in order to not spoil too much ahead of next month’s full release.

Speaking of which, Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with those who pre-order granted access to a number of added extras, including classic outfits from the original for both Jill and Carlos. The remake will also be bundled with experimental multiplayer mode Resistance, full details for which you can find over here.