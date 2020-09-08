16-Disc Friday The 13th Collection Coming To Blu-Ray Next Month

We haven’t seen Jason Voorhees on our screens for over a decade since director Marcus Nispel’s Friday the 13th remake, and despite virtually every other major horror brand having been rebooted at least once since then, the complex legal and copyright issues surrounding the franchise have seen any plans put on hold even though a new installment has been rumored since as long ago as 2011.

If the rights battle ends up being resolved, then you would imagine that whoever winds up tackling the next Friday the 13th movie would take their cues from how David Gordon Green and Danny McBride approached Halloween, which resulted in the best reviews Michael Myers had seen in 40 years and the highest box office take yet by a huge distance.

New Photos Show How Jason Would've Looked In Cancelled Friday The 13th Movie And Show 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, Jason remains a horror icon despite his extended hiatus, and until something is officially in the works, we’ll have to make do with all-day marathons on the small screen and awesome fan films. However, for those interested in having all of the hockey mask-wearing serial killer’s adventures in one place, a massive 16-disc Friday the 13th collection is coming to Blu-Ray next month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic original.

As well as boasting all twelve installments including the futuristic Jason X and crossover Freddy vs. Jason, the set includes enhanced video and audio, exclusive interviews and introductions from the likes of recurring star Kane Hodder and the first movie’s director Sean S. Cunningham, along with two bonus discs packed with brand new featurettes. The collection is available for pre-order now and is admittedly on the pricey side at $132.99, but for diehard fans of Friday the 13th, it looks to be an essential purchase.