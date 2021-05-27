4 Big Originals Are Dominating Netflix This Week

It’s going to be a long time before Netflix has a library strong enough to fill it entirely with in-house content, but the scales will tip in favor of originality eventually as the current set of licensing deals expire and competitors such as HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and even Amazon now that they’ve purchased MGM, gather as many titles under their own roofs as possible.

Of course, Sony is the only major movie studio that doesn’t have a platform of their own, which is why the company has been striking deals to get their back catalogue onto Disney Plus, Netflix and Hulu, because they don’t want to be left in the dust. 2021 is certainly shaping up to be a banner year for the world’s biggest streamer, though, based on the multiple sizzle reels we’ve seen already, and there are currently four originals that have been dominating the Top 10 most-watched list on Netflix, capturing the attention of subscribers around the world.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is holding firm in the top spot as fans continue to rave about the wild zombie actioner, but it’s more than a little surprising that The Woman in the Window is still lingering on the chart given that it premiered almost two weeks ago and its Rotten Tomatoes score continues to slide downwards, with critics and audiences now rating it at a respective 26% and 37%.

No arguments can be made over the quality of the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, though, which will take some beating as the year’s best animated feature depending on what Pixar are cooking up with the upcoming Luca, while South African mystery thriller I Am All Girls has piggybacked an enthusiastic reception and positive social media buzz into a strong showing on Netflix.