A bot terrifyingly predicts Chris Pratt will lead a ‘Morbius’ animated movie

It’s become a running gag and popular meme that no animated movie is never really safe from Chris Pratt, but the idea behind it isn’t totally without merit given his proclivities as a voice actor.

In the last decade alone, the actor has lent his vocal talents to a pair of Ben 10: Ultimate Alien episodes (and the tie-in video game Cosmic Destruction), he played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Kinect, reprised his role as Owen Grady in console favorite LEGO Jurassic World and LEGO Dimensions, headlined The LEGO Movie, its sequel, and short film Emmet’s Holiday Party as Emmet Brickowski, starred in Pixar’s Onward, and will headline both Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. and Sony’s Garfield.

That’s a whole lot of voice work, but an automated Twitter account has just thrown up another terrifying prospect that should have fans everywhere crossing their fingers it doesn’t happen. Anything Bot is described as “Posting wacky things about your favorites! It’s up to you if you agree them or not!”, and has put forth a concept that chills us to the bone.

NEWS: Chris Pratt will voice Dr. Micheal Morbius in their upcoming animated movie. pic.twitter.com/8Lrv9LTTrT — Anything Bot (@TheAnything_Bot) June 10, 2022

Given that Sony decided to re-release Morbius into theaters based entirely on memes, only to watch it flop for a second time, it can’t be completely discounted that an intern could catch wind of Anything Bot’s concept and take it to the boardroom. The danger of Chris Pratt appearing in any animated feature is never zero, but surely the world doesn’t deserve to be subjected to a brand new version of the Living Vampire already?