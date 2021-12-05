A video game movie is killing it once more on streaming. Earlier this year, the Mortal Kombat returned to the screens for Warner Bros.’s reboot of the old film series. And while it earned the usual mixed reviews we always expect from movies based on games, it turned out to be a huge hit with audiences and stands as the most popular HBO Max original on the platform. So it’s no surprise that it’s rising up the charts yet again as 2021 draws to a close.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Mortal Kombat has climbed a whopping 20 places up the charts this weekend and currently sits as the 18th most-watched movie on HBO Max. After such a hefty jump, it seems logical that it will continue to hop ever closer to the top 10 over the next week or so. It’s not the only 2021 film that’s finding new love on the service right now either, as Godzilla vs. Kong is just above it in 17th and The Suicide Squad is perched at 14th.

Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as original character Cole Young, a washed-up martial artist who finds his own life and that of his family in peril when he’s hunted down by the assassin Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). But when he teams up with a clique of fighters chosen to defeat Earthrealm from Outworld, Cole will discover that he as a grand destiny of his own. Jessica McNamee co-stars as Sonya Blade while Mehcad Brooks is Jax, Ludi Lin is Liu Kang, Chin Han is Shang Tsung, and Hiroyuki Sanada plays Scorpion.

Unsurprisingly, given its phenomenal streaming figures, Warner is moving forward with at least a sequel, but likely various spinoffs and off-shoots on top of that. And the latest update suggests Mortal Kombat 2 is finally getting somewhere. For now, though, you can either discover or rediscover the first one on HBO Max.