A lousy hallucinatory thriller with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes dabbles in dangerous designer drugs on streaming

For a supremely talented veteran of the screen with an illustrious career that spans decades and included a hugely popular stint as one of cinema’s most iconic-ever characters, Pierce Brosnan has cultivated a reputation over the last decade for starring in some absolute nonsense, with 2016’s Urge right down at the very bottom of the pile.

Thanks to its Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of a mighty zero percent, director Aaron Kaufman’s high-concept tale of drug-addled debauchery is the worst-reviewed movie of his entire career, faring even worse than trigger-happy dreck like Survivor, The Misfits, and Netflix’s widely-panned recent smash hit The Out-Laws.

Image via Lionsgate

The incredibly uninteresting 90-minute bore does have a decent central concept, though, with a mysterious nightclub owner inviting a group of patrons to sample a new designer drug that can only be taken once. As you can imagine, it doesn’t take the close-knit band of friends and acquaintances very long to discover why.

Brosnan is quite literally credited as “The Man,” and while he’s clearly having a blast chewing on the scenery and hamming it up in the name of the paycheck, nothing in Urge comes even remotely close to matching the energy he brings to a performance that’s as ridiculously over the top as the entire running time should have been.

Either way, the promise of twists, turns, and thrills has been enough to convince Paramount Plus subscribers that they should indulge their urge by watching Urge, seeing as FlixPatrol has named it as one of the platform’s most-watched features so far this week.