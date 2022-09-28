A seasoned lip-reader thinks he’s cracked ‘Deadpool 3’ teaser video

A popular YouTuber known for his breakdowns of baseball games has used his years of experience lip-reading players, coaches, and referees to decipher what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said during their recent Deadpool 3 tease.

Reynolds effectively broke the internet Tuesday when he announced Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the forthcoming threequel. Then on Wednesday, Reynolds made a second update via his YouTube channel featuring himself and Jackman chilling on a couch and talking about the upcoming movie.

In the second update for Deadpool 3, the actors addressed exactly one burning question about how the film will work in the timeline of Wolverine’s life. The character died at the end of 2017’s Oscar-nominated Logan, so how could he return for another film?

“Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that,” Reynolds explains in the video.

“What actually happens in our film is —” Reynolds continues before the audio is drowned out by the song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! Both Reynolds and Jackman continue to talk and make gestures that seem to imply they are discussing the finer plot details of Deadpool 3, but we can’t hear anything they are saying, in what is surely intended as an epic troll. Check out the original video for yourself, below.

It’s worth wondering whether Reynolds and Jackman actually do say anything of significance in the clip since we can still see them talking even when it is drowned out by the music.

It turns out, the YouTube channel called Jomboy Media, which has 1.68 million subscribers and normally focuses on Major League Baseball breakdowns, took the initiative of attempting to decipher what the pair are actually saying

“I’m going to do my best to lip-read it. I don’t think I got everything perfect. But I think it got the gist of it pretty good,” the presenter says. You can check out the video below.

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds and Jackman don’t appear to be actually saying anything of significance, but more so give generic descriptions of action scenes that could fit into almost any superhero film.

“I’m chasing him all over the place and we’re going through stuff and through all these different places,” is one line that Jomboy interprets Reynolds as saying.

“We’re gonna have this massive, massive, huge, huge, f–king explosion,” is the interjection that Jomboy interprets Jackman to be saying.

The entire back and forth is thought to be similarly vague like that and sometimes devolves into onomatopoeia noises by the actors.

Though we can’t say with 100 percent certainty that Jomboy’s interpretation is wall-to-wall accurate, we must admit the lip movements do match with the words most of the time. And we can’t imagine the actors would have said any kind of genuine spoilers in the original video so it makes total sense that they are thought to have said nothing of significance throughout.

Deadpool 3 comes to theaters on Sept. 6 2024.