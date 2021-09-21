A Solo Mera Movie Could Reportedly Head To HBO Max

No matter what the internet has to say on the matter, Amber Heard is set to remain an integral part of the DCEU for the foreseeable future. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran even admitted that neither he nor Warner Bros. care in the slightest what furious Johnny Depp think; Mera is here to stay.

Boycotts of the underwater superhero sequel have already been threatened, but it remains to be seen if that’ll manage to put a dent in the box office prospects of Jason Momoa’s next solo outing, which is already under pressure to perform as the follow-up to the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made.

We’ve heard plenty of chatter about Mera potentially getting a solo movie or HBO Max series, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that should Heard end up getting a standalone adventure of her own, streaming would be the most likely destination for it.

That makes a lot of sense when lesser-known characters like Batgirl, Black Canary and Blue Beetle are headlining their first features on the platform, and with subscriber money already guaranteed to roll in on a monthly basis, it would also offset any losses incurred by what would surely be a targeted campaign against the very existence of a standalone Mera project.