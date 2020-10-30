Adam Sandler Reportedly Developing Animated Adult Film For Netflix

Sometimes, it seems like everything Adam Sandler touches turns to gold. People just can’t get enough of the renowned comedian. Indeed, on top of his classic films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and many more still being quoted regularly to this day, his newer work has also been (mostly) beloved by the masses.

His latest original for Netflix, Hubie Halloween, was a huge hit with fans and quickly rose to number one on the platform’s charts, no doubt prompting everyone involved to get to work on a sequel. We also learned that his 2008 comedy You Don’t Mess with the Zohan is about to get a new chapter as well.

The 54-year-old actor clearly has a face that can make folks laugh even when he’s not trying to be funny. In fact, audiences don’t always need to see him to start cracking up. The Hotel Transylvania franchise, in which he voices Count Dracula, is proof of that. That blockbuster series is also still going strong, with work on a fifth installment reportedly getting started nearly a year before the fourth even hits theaters.

Netflix has clearly taken notice of all of Sandler’s success and has now asked him to develop yet another completely original film for them. This flick, however, won’t be live-action and it definitely won’t be for children. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the notorious funnyman is reportedly putting together an animated effort for the streaming service, and it’ll be aimed at an older crowd.

“Sandler is working on a new animated film for adults for Netflix,” Richtman says.

Details on the feature are still scarce, but we’re pretty confident that it’ll once again rise to the top of the platform’s charts as soon as it’s released. After all, anything Adam Sandler does for Netflix is seemingly a home run, and there’s no reason to think that won’t be the case here as well.