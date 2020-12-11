Amber Heard Has Reportedly Talked To Disney About Multiple Projects

Fans are still firmly backing Johnny Depp as his war of attrition opposite Amber Heard continues to rumble on, but in the eyes of the law, he’s the only one of the two that’s come out on the losing end of a legal battle. Of course, Depp’s loss came against a British tabloid and not Heard herself, although she was present in the courtroom to give evidence, but no matter how many people sign petitions or launch social media campaigns, at the moment, there’s no reason why she can’t continue to find new work.

On the other hand, the former A-lister’s only upcoming roles are in low budget biographical drama Minamata and educational animated series Puffins, with an explosive article from THR offering up a series of revelations surrounding the actor’s personal and professional fall from grace. ‘Radioactive’ isn’t a word you want to be associated with in Hollywood, but a $16 million cheque for one day of work on Fantastic Beasts 3 should help soften the blow somewhat.

Here's How Amber Heard Could Look As The Fantastic Four's Sue Storm 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Heard, meanwhile, has been keeping herself and will soon be seen in CBS’ Stephen King adaptation The Stand. Furthermore, Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max next year and she’ll also be returning for James Wan’s Aquaman 2. There’ve been reports that the actress is actively chasing big franchise parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters as well, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that she’s spoken to Disney about multiple projects.

The tipster doesn’t offer any more details than that, but with the Mouse House having announced more than a dozen new shows and a handful of movies yesterday alone, there’s certainly plenty of work available for Amber Heard under the studio’s banner over the next few years.