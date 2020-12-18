Amber Heard Says She Really Loves Nerds, Is Super Excited For Justice League Snyder Cut

Amber Heard is going into 2021 with her head held high. After triumphing over her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the London courts, she’s got a number of major movies in the pipeline. She’s just completed reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will soon begin filming Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa, and is playing a major role in CBS’ The Stand adaptation.

Heard is also doing very well off the screen, too, having been signed up by The Harry Walker Agency to give talks on overcoming domestic violence. The news that they’re charging an eye-watering $33,000 to have her speak on the subject wasn’t necessarily received entirely positively, but then again, nothing involving Heard ever is these days.

Now, in a recent interview, she’s opened up about some of her upcoming projects and how much she’s looking forward to fans getting to see them. She sounds particularly enthused about her new scenes for Justice League, saying:

“I’m super excited about it. We just wrapped on reshoots and I just love nerds. I f*cking love nerds, excuse my language.”

Heard went on to praise Snyder, explaining that creators like him and The Stand‘s Josh Boone bring much needed passion to their work.

“He’s a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd. You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die-hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King]. And I think it’s just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It’s like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be.”

Feast Your Eyes On Over 40 New Aquaman Photos 1 of 44

Click to skip





















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

She’s also all set to shoot Aquaman 2, especially after the multiple fan campaigns to get Mera recast ended up being completely ignored by Warner Bros., with the actress saying:

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.”

Beyond that, there are rumors that Marvel Studios are considering offering her an MCU role, which would make her a rare example of a talent simultaneously playing a DC and Marvel part. The only dark clouds on the horizon are the pending cases against her from Depp, though legal analysts seem to believe that she’s likely to come out on top there, too.

It remains to be seen whether Amber Heard will ever truly win back the love of audiences, but with the tabloid drama starting to fade into the background as her ex-husband’s star gets dimmer and hers rises, it may ultimately end up as a footnote in her long career.