Amber Heard’s Mera Will Reportedly Join The Justice League In Knightmare Sequence

The furor might not be quite as all-encompassing as it was a couple of weeks ago, and it’ll be interesting to see if fans stick to their guns in two summers from now, but the general consensus still indicates that millions of people would be happy if Amber Heard was to simply retire and vanish from the public eye completely.

Johnny Depp supporters have threatened to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2 to reinforce their unwavering support of the fallen star, but in the eyes of the law, the 57 year-old came out on the losing end of a courtroom battle, and Heard didn’t. Still, over 1.5 million people have signed the petition to have the actress booted as the DCEU’s Mera despite Warner Bros. having absolutely no grounds to do so at this moment in time, but before returning in Aquaman 2, the 34 year-old will next be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s so much goodwill from fans towards the second attempt at the comic book blockbuster that most people appear to have overlooked the fact that Heard was one of the names brought back for additional filming. How exactly she’ll be involved remains unclear, but Snyder’s already revealed that the reshoots will only add four or five minutes onto the running time, and the presence of a grey-haired Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, along with a new look for Jared Leto’s Joker, would make it clear that the new scenes will form part of the extended Knightmare sequence.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that this is how Mera fits into the Snyder Cut, and in the alternate timeline, she’ll be seen wielding Arthur Curry’s trident, having replaced him as a permanent member of the team. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have anything else to share about her role, and while it’s almost impossible to imagine the fanbase rebelling against Justice League in any fashion, if one person could spark a bit of backlash towards the project, then Amber Heard feels like the most likely candidate.