Amber Heard’s Diary Entry About Fight With Johnny Depp Made Public

Johnny Depp‘s libel case against The Sun went into trial last week and the latest development involves an entry out of Amber Heard’s personal diary which details one of their violent fights.

The two sides have presented a lot of evidence and arguments to support their claims, and none have been anything short of controversial to this point. At first, the attorneys for NGN, representing the publication, asked the Pirates of the Caribbean star about two instances where he allegedly slapped his former wife and jokingly threatened to throw her dog out the window. Depp, meanwhile, discussed Heard’s 30th birthday, when she defecated in his bed the morning after. And let’s not get started on the actor claiming his wife cheated on him with James Franco or the defendants bringing up Depp and Bettany’s private text messages to prove that he was abusive towards the Aquaman actress.

Now, a page out of Heard’s diary has been read out loud in court when the lawyers were questioning Depp’s bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly. This is allegedly from the former couple’s honeymoon in 2015 when they were on a train, and you can check it out below:

“Our fight was terrible. Johnny… at one point found himself with his shirt wrapped around my neck. Amazing to think about (the) precision, co-ordination that required considering the close circumstances… I don’t even know how I wound up with this huge, rather annoying knot on the back of my head. F***, I hate that. We finally fell asleep with one another smashed together in desperate, childlike anger, fear and love,” the entry reads.