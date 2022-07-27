An action-packed thriller crushes the competition on Netflix’s top charts

It’s not just Stranger Things that made a stir on the Netflix top 10 charts this week, as the newly released action-thriller film, The Gray Man, dominated this week’s charts.

According to Netflix, the new Russo brothers film landed in first place, dethroning The Sea Beast from the top spot. The film starring both Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans amassed a staggering viewership of over 88 million. Films that came close to reaching that large number on the platform were Hustle back in June 2022 with 84 million. Next was The Adam Project back in March 2022 with 85 million. And last was 365 Days: This Day as it reached 77 million back in April 2022.

The Gray Man is a new Russo brothers film based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film is about a CIA agent that triggered a global hunt by assassins, leading to an action-packed cat and mouse chase. Before the premiere in June, Evans launched a fundraiser raffle, where the winner gets the opportunity to be Evans’ movie date on the red carpet.

The film did not perform well with critics, receiving just 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, fans thought otherwise and gave it a 91% ranking. The Russo Brothers revealed that the film will receive a sequel and it might be more ‘R-rated’ due to the inclusion of more ‘edgy’ content.

So if you’re keen to see the newest number one film, The Gray Man is now streaming on Netflix.