An ambitious ‘Morbius’ theory gives the incompetent Sony way too much credit

One of the strangest things to happen to cinema this year was Morbius, and most of it had absolutely nothing to do with the film itself.

Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire was delayed repeatedly during the pandemic, and ended up arriving in theaters in April of this year, a full 21 months behind schedule. Despite being one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptations of all-time, Daniel Espinosa’s supernatural superhero fantasy became an internet phenomenon that gave rise to the “Morbin’ Time” craze.

Of course, that didn’t stop Morbius from under-performing at the box office to earn just $164 million, but the Sony boardroom fell hook, line, and sinker for the film’s wave of ironic appreciators. In a move so stupid it was hilarious, the studio re-released the commercial dud in the wake of sarcastic demand – only to see it flop again.

We haven’t even mentioned that Morbius ends with two of the worst post-credits scenes you’re ever likely to see, a pair of stingers that make little-to-no sense whatsoever, and exist almost solely to try and ride the coattails of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, a theory making the rounds on Reddit tries to give Sony some credit for what would be an incredibly ambitious conclusion.

In practice, the theory is an interesting one that would turn everything we knew about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius, and potentially even Sony’s entire shared Marvel mythology on its head. As it stands, though. we’d feel pretty confident in saying that they’re just a pair of head-scratching last-minute additions made during the reshoots – especially when the director of the movie can barely try and make sense of them himself.