Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Adds A New Cast Member

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been shooting for almost two months, but not so much as a grainy set photo has made its way online to give fans the opportunity to try and uncover whatever information they can about a plot being kept as tightly under wraps as possible.

We know that there’s trouble ahead for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s title heroes, with Jonathan Majors making his first appearance as Kang the Conqueror having introduced audiences to He Who Remains in Loki‘s Season 1 finale. The only new addition to the ensemble previously announced was Freaky and Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton, who replaced Avengers: Endgame‘s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang and will probably suit up as Stature during the film.

However, the latest fresh face to join Rudd, Lilly, Newton, Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and potentially Corey Stoll has been announced, with relative unknown Joshua Collins boarding the ensemble, as per Murphy’s Multiverse. He doesn’t have a lot of credits to his name, but he is a graduate of the same prestigious drama school that eventually gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe the gift of Tom Hiddleston, so there’s that.

Collins will reportedly play a character named Derrick, but that’s about the extent of the information on offer. It might not even be a particularly large role, but the radio silence surrounding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania means that we’ll take anything we can get at this stage.