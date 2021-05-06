Anthony Mackie Reportedly Pushing For Spider-Man Cameo In Captain America 4

The feud between Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland hasn’t quite reached the same level of notoriety as the long-running rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but it’s been fun to see it play out nonetheless.

After Mackie revealed during an Avengers: Infinity War press junket that he’d never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland’s comeback absolutely slaughtered his co-star when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker admitted he hadn’t seen Falcon’s solo movie, either, and most recently the franchise’s new Captain America boldly proclaimed that a feature film version of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would make more money at the box office than one of the web-slinger’s outings.

It’s time for Mackie to put his money where his mouth is given that Captain America 4 is in active development and will surely pick up some plot threads left dangling at the end of the Disney Plus series, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the project was in the works long before it was confirmed – that he also wants Holland’s Spidey to swing by for a cameo.

Sam Wilson's Captain America Gets His Own Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’ve already been plenty of rumors making the rounds that Captain America 4 could feature a bevy of MCU regulars, but Spider-Man at least seems plausible after his battle with Falcon in Civil War‘s marquee airport showdown, as well as the friendly off screen banter between the two actors.

In any case, having only been announced a couple of weeks ago, Captain America 4 is a long way away from hitting the big screen and Holland’s contract expires after December’s No Way Home, but it certainly can’t be ruled out that we’ll be seeing the former Falcon and Spider-Man butt heads in the future.