It would be an understatement to say that the sentiment is not shared by large swathes of the online populace, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan is happy to welcome Amber Heard back to Atlantis, as production on the blockbuster superhero sequel gears up to begin in the very near future.

We still don’t know an awful lot about Jason Momoa’s impending return as Arthur Curry other than the title, which was only revealed at the beginning of last week, but the rumor mill in regards to Heard’s Mera has been the subject of nonstop speculation. At various points she’s been fired, written out, seen her role reduced, seen her role increased, fought with the studio, made up with the studio and almost everything in between, but the facts are that she’ll be back as the female lead in the follow up to the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation of all-time.

Fans are already threatening to boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom based on nothing more than her involvement, but as you can see below in an image the actress posted on social media, Wan and producer Rob Cowan are clearly happy to have her back.

Aquaman 2 Director Welcomes Amber Heard Back To Atlantis 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s a sticky situation for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s core cast and crew to contend with, because they’ll be fully aware of the vociferous backlash that greets every single thing Amber Heard does. That being said, nobody tried to mobilize an online army to tear down Zack Snyder’s Justice League despite the fact she was one of the few onscreen talents invited back for reshoots. Whatever the case, let’s just hope she drops the awful accent from the HBO Max exclusive.