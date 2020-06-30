Here’s How Armie Hammer Could Look As The DCEU’s Green Lantern

Comic book movies have a come a long way in the last 10 years, especially with the MCU’s contributions toward defining what a great cinematic franchise looks like. To say films like Green Lantern have not aged well by comparison is an understatement. It sure is a good thing that Ryan Reynolds has moved on to bigger and better prospects, eh?

But maybe it’s high time that the extraterrestrial defenders gets shown some love and hopefully a revival as respectable members of the Justice League. Instagram artist ValentinRomeroArt sure thinks so, as he’s cast Armie Hammer as a member of the Green Lantern Corps in the artwork below.

With an army full of ring bearers to choose from, Hammer does indeed look suited to play one of them, namely Hal Jordan. And with WB reportedly working on a Green Lantern TV show for its HBO Max line-up of programming, we might see multiple recruits make their on-screen debuts eventually.

There’s also the Green Lantern Corps movie being worked on for the DCEU, and veteran DC Comics writer Geoff Johns is attached to the project as writer and producer. Before then, though, we might get to see one Green Lantern make a cameo as part of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The question is, though, will Ryan Reynolds actually reprise his role?

That remains to be seen, but we’ve already heard Michael B. Jordan is among the actors being eyed by Warner Brothers to play one of the most iconic Lanterns, John Stewart. In addition to this, Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez might end up playing a female Green Lantern for the DCEU adaptation. Not to mention that the MCU’s Chris Evans might be on the list to to play Kyle Rayner.

In any case, after the disastrous first outing of the franchise, DC really needs to bring their A-game to revitalize the Green Lantern series, but tell us, do you have any faith in the character getting a successful do-over? Let us know in the comments section below.