Awesome Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Teases The Merc’s Love For Spider-Man

From the second Disney completed their takeover of Fox and the rights to Deadpool landed in the hands of Marvel Studios, fans started dreaming of all sorts of scenarios featuring the Merc with a Mouth. Of course, one team-up that everybody would love to see is Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson bothering Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, based on both the budding friendship between the two stars and the long and complicated history that their respective characters share in the pages of Marvel Comics.

A buddy movie with the two spandex-clad favorites has already been rumored as a potential story worth telling, and over the last twelve months, Deadpool’s been linked to almost every MCU project under the sun in some fashion. But so far, all we officially have to go on is that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are set to tackle the script for the threequel having won over both the studio and leading man with their pitch. Still, audiences shouldn’t be expecting Deadpool 3 to arrive any time soon.

Creator Rob Liefeld certainly believes that there’s a lot of money to be made in the aforementioned duo sharing the screen, though, and a new fan poster from Erathrim sees the irreverent and self-aware superhero stealing Spidey’s mask and making it clear that he’s a huge fan of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, as you can see below.

Awesome Fan Poster Teases Deadpool's Love For Spider-Man 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If recent reports are to be believed and Reynolds is either landing the most lucrative deal in MCU history or being handed full creative control over Deadpool 3, or possibly even both, then you’d imagine that Spider-Man would be near the top of the list when it comes to potential crossovers given the actor’s constant desire to send his fans home happy. As such, we’ve got our fingers firmly crossed that this particular team-up will happen in the not too distant future.