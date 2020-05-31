The Batman Star Paul Dano Teases His Take On The Riddler

Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will have his work cut out for him in The Batman, with the hero due to face a myriad of Gotham’s most malicious miscreants in his debut movie. Colin Farrell’s playing the Penguin, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman and Paul Dano is filling the role of the Prince of Puzzles himself, the Riddler.

Interestingly, while we’ve seen set pics of Farrell and Kravitz (albeit blurred), we’ve yet to get a proper glimpse of Dano as Edward Nashton, as he’ll be known in the film. Recently, though, the actor gave a rare comment about his part in The Batman during an interview with The Playlist, making clear that he’s excited to get back to work once the movie industry can start up again.

“I can’t even legally can’t say anything about it,” Dano said.“There’s something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It’s the kind of movie that we’re just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this [coronavirus situation] out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It’s going to be really cool.”

The Batman Set Photos Reveal First Look At Robert Pattinson's Full Batsuit 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The star then went on to talk a little bit more about how the pandemic affected production, recalling how he was prevented from coming back to set in Scotland – prior to production shutting down – after a brief break spent with his family. However, he then reiterated how psyched he is for The Batman, thanks to how “powerful” writer/director Matt Reeves’ script is.

“But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we’ll get to get back to it sometime soon? I’m not sure.”

Reeves, and by extension Warner Bros., is keeping much about the movie under his hat, or cowl, at present, but he has supplied fans with a few exciting reveals – like Pattinson in the batsuit (see above video) and our first look at the Batmobile. It’s going to be a bit of wait until shooting on The Batman restarts, but Dano suggests it’ll be worth it.