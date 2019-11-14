Twilight Director Says Robert Pattinson’s Casting As Batman Is Brilliant

Not everyone’s a fan of Robert Pattinson being cast as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming flick The Batman. In fact, the initial reaction to the news was so vitriolic that the 33-year-old thought he was going to lose the part. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

Since the official announcement, plenty of people have come out in support of Pattinson, including his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, Spider-Man star Tom Holland and former Batman actor Christian Bale. And now, we can add Bill Condon’s name to that list.

The director worked closely with Pattinson on the doubleheader conclusion to the extremely popular Twilight series. Over the course of both Breaking Dawn: Part 1 and Breaking Dawn: Part 2, the filmmaker was able to observe the star’s immense talent and recently went so far as to call Reeves’ decision to cast the performer in the titular role brilliant.

“I think it’s all brilliant, including going back to The Batman. I think that’s great. Because he was so conflicted about it the first time it happened. He understood the opportunity that those movies gave him. But it was also frustrating and he had no comfort with the idea of being some kind of heartthrob. But I think now what’s so exciting is, look, the Batman as a superhero character has been interesting in movie, after movie, after movie. And I know he’s gonna do the same thing with it.”

He went on to say:

“It comes on the heels of, just this fall, between The King and The Lighthouse. It’s remarkable. The thing that I find exciting is he just seems to be getting better and better. And more than anything, committed.”

The pressure is certainly on for Pattinson, but it’s good to know that so many of his friends in the industry think he can do a stellar job. Stepping into the role of Batman will forever link his name with all-time greats like Bale, Adam West and Michael Keaton. No matter what he does for the rest of his career, it’s likely that a lot of people will always remember him for his performance as Bruce Wayne. This means that he better knock it out of the park or else he’ll wind up getting mocked like Val Kilmer and George Clooney.

At least some of the pressure will be alleviated due to the many other big time stars stepping into the pic alongside him. The long-awaited movie is expected to feature more than six villains, some of whom will be played by household names like Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz. The scrutiny surrounding their performances is bound to take at least some of the pressure off of Pattinson, we hope.

The Batman is set to soar into theaters on June 25th, 2021.