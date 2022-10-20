Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.

The subject of T’Challa’s successor will all be going on whilst Wakanda faces a threat from outside of their borders, from Namor and his people. The conflict of succession was a big part of the last film as well, with King T’Chaka’s brother, Prince N’Jobu’s son, Erik Stevens, born outside of Wakanda, and left in the harsh streets of Oakland California, coming to claim the throne as his birthright.

Nicknamed Killmonger, for his violent past as a U.S Navy Seal, he saw to bring about the end of the oppression of people of African Descent everywhere in the world by utilizing Wakanda’s technology and vibranium, essentially starting a race war. He was merciless in his route to the throne, even killing his girlfriend, and several others, in cold blood before challenging T’Challa to a duel for the throne and throwing him over the waterfall where it was presumed he had died.

Now one Twitter account, Geek Culture Explained, put forward the idea that this is the man that could have led Wakanda, had he not died at the end of Black Panther, in the wake of T’Challa’s passing. This statement ruffled more than a few feathers on the social media platform.

Thinking about how if the MCU didn’t kill off Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), he could’ve had a really compelling arc being called to lead Wakanda after T’Challa’s passing. pic.twitter.com/obBN2xV1cI — Geek Culture Explained (@geekculturexp) October 18, 2022

Now it is very common for villains to have redemption arcs, heck Loki is a prime example, but many felt that the actions of Killmonger were so antithetical to the values of Wakanda that he is in no way a suitable replacement for T’Challa.

I don't think so. His entire story arc was the antithesis to what Wankanda believed in. To have him return to fill in that role would have undermined everything he believed in and what Wakanda values in its leaders. I loved Killmonger but for me this would be romanticism. — airricksreloaded 🐻 (@djairrick) October 18, 2022

Many listed the various atrocities Killmonger committed and how you can’t simply overlook them.

He nearly incited a race war, killed several people, tried to murder several more; he was everything Wakanda was against. The people wanting him to be brought back to life to take on the mantle of BP are blind to what that character represented & what the first movie was about. — cinema gamer (@cinemagamer1) October 19, 2022

This man has a history of violence against women, so no let’s not make him King.

You saw him kill his gf, choke out that black women priestess for not listening to him in the garden, and then turn around and try to merc the dora milajae as well as shuri and nakia right, there is no redemption for that my dude, you should have kept this in the drafts. — Boosted💉LoverOfPersona (@xenogears1234) October 19, 2022

Even in another universe, the man was a stone-cold killer to get what he wanted, which is essentially WWIII.

Happened in What If and he still was a villain — Jamin Keene (@JaminKCreates) October 19, 2022

There is no way the people of Wakanda would be okay with this.

Why would Wakanda ask a war criminal – who tried to kill their king and steal the throne to start a global war – reformed or not, to come back and lead them? — its that time again (@Foytic) October 19, 2022

Some tried to compare Killmonger to Loki, pointing out that the God of Mischief was allowed to grow as a character beyond simply being the villain, but others rebutted that this isn’t a good comparison.

Was Loki being touted as the new Thor for the 2nd Thor film? Did killmonger have multiple films showing him grow, soften and change to the point where the audience started to like him more as an anti hero?



No? Then they aren't really comparable — Deek (@Deekfroog) October 19, 2022

If he had stayed alive he could have had an interesting arc, which would have been a long one, but we do not need him taking on the mantle of Black Panther.

I agree. It would take a massive and long story arc to get him where he would need to be. — gb (@constantlylying) October 19, 2022

To do a redemption arc right takes a long time, you cannot ask an audience to suddenly believe that a man who did so much evil could suddenly be a symbol for good without earning it. In the case of Loki, it took multiple films to get to where he is now, and even then we aren’t sure whether or not to consider him a good guy.

In the case of T’Challa’s successor, there are plenty of other wonderful candidates, and maybe more than one right one, and we hope to see who it is come Nov. 11 when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands in cinemas.