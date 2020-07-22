Black Widow Performs The Snap In Avengers: Endgame Fan Art

In Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) makes the ultimate sacrifice for the team’s mission and the greater good. Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Natasha play a dangerous game of high stakes sacrifice roulette to earn the Soul Stone. Ultimately, Romanoff ends up taking the literal leap so that Barton can stay alive and see his family again. And while we’ll see Johansson suit up one more time in Black Widow, it’ll focus on a more personal story that’s a prequel.

Of course, Black Widow’s heroic deed in the Infinity Stones saga is quickly forgotten in light of the exhilarating final battle which culminates in Iron Man’s death. And while Tony Stark got his due, with a satisfying conclusion to his character arc, Natasha’s felt somewhat overlooked. No touching after-event moment in her memory and no funeral. Although, Scarlett Johansson reportedly said her character wouldn’t have wanted a funeral, anyway.

A new piece of fan art by Camille Vialet though shows Natasha taking Tony’s place in the iconic snap sequence. As Camille points out in her caption, this moment wouldn’t have been possible at all without Natasha giving up her life. So, let’s give her the hero’s respect she deserves, too.

Unfortunately, Black Widow has been delayed until November 6th of this year, but in the meantime, we’re still getting new teases for how the movie’s essential to the beginning of Phase 4 of the MCU. Marvel might even have another trailer in store for us soon, and a full length one at that.

Tell us, though, are you excited for Black Widow and the start of Phase 4? Let us know in the comments section down below.