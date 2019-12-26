Brie Larson Explains Why Captain Marvel Is So Important

Captain Marvel may not be everyone’s favorite superhero, but Brie Larson still believes that the character is important to children throughout the globe. And in a recent interview for the promotion of one of her upcoming movies, the Academy Award-winning actress laid out why she thinks her Carol Danvers is such an important symbol.

Speaking to Variety, she explained the following:

“So I felt the importance of creating a symbol when I was making Captain Marvel… but once I’m done on set filming, and then especially when the movie’s out, I am here to allow people to know that there’s an experience they can have access to if they want, but it’s not mine anymore. You know, and Captain Marvel‘s definitely not mine anymore. And it makes me so thrilled that it’s beyond me. It wasn’t until I actually had the action figure in my hand that I was, like, ‘Whoa! Kids can now be on the floor, and Captain Marvel can have unlimited experiences.'”

While the titular superhero often suffers a lot of unfair internet backlash, there’s also a huge segment of the population that loves the feminist icon and the actress who plays her. After all, Larson was named Tumblr’s top actress in 2019, while Carol Danvers was the most popular female Halloween costume this year and is expected to become the face of the MCU in the near future. She’s already slated to appear in at least five more movies in the cinematic universe, too, so it sounds like Captain Marvel is here to stay.

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals New Helmet For Captain Marvel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the other hand, there’s certainly a growing sentiment that Larson needs to be removed from the role in favor of someone else. Disney has reportedly lost a bit of confidence in the outspoken actress, who they feel might have a tough time winning over audiences after her big debut. This is perhaps highlighted by the fact that the company recently removed the character from the marketing for their new streaming service and neglected to recommend Captain Marvel for any Oscars.

As such, it’s difficult to predict how things will ultimately turn out for Larson in the MCU, but it seems that Carol Danvers won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Especially since Captain Marvel 2 is likely to be premiering some time in 2022, and once we hear of a more concrete release date, we’ll be sure to let you know.